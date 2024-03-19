Audi takes the covers off new Q6 e-Tron

Audi has revealed its new Q6 e-Tron electric SUV ahead of its on-sale date later this year.

The new model will be the first production Audi to be built on a new Premium platform electric – or PPE – which has been jointly developed with Porsche and used in that firm’s new Macan.

The new platform will be used on all future electric Audi models to help it expand its global range of EVs.

There is a new infotainment system that uses Android Automotive OS as its operating system. Over-the-air updates ensure that content is always up-to-date and it features the latest Audi connect services and enhanced E-Tron route planner as well.

The Q6 e-tron also sports a world-first technology for new cars – an active digital light signature. Using a clever software module and five different computers, the Q6 e-tron’s OLED rear lights can display a new image every 10 milliseconds, creating a different light signature in the process. It means that drivers can personalise the look of the car’s lights at the press of a button.

The new Q6 E-tron will have a range of up to 381 miles and prices will start at £68,975.

However, with a 526-litre boot – which can increase to 1,529 litres with the rear seats folded – the Q6 e-tron has conventional practicality covered as well. A 64-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet adds some extra storage space.

A 270kW charging capacity and 800-volt technology will enable the Q6 e-Tron to charge to 158 miles of range in just 10 minutes from a fast charger. While Audi claims that a 10 to 80 per cent charge will take around 21 minutes when the Q6 is connected to a suitably rapid charger.

