Volkswagen reveals hot new ID Buzz GTX

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen reveals hot new ID Buzz GTX

By Press Association
New GTX model of the ID.Buzz MPV will come with 335bhp and all-wheel-drive.
New GTX model of the ID.Buzz MPV will come with 335bhp and all-wheel-drive.

Volkswagen has revealed a hot version of its funky-looking ID Buzz electric MPV.

The ID Buzz GTX will come with more power, producing 335bhp and gets an all-wheel-drive system as standard thanks to two electric drive motors – an 80kW motor drives the front wheels and a 210kW motor drives the rear to make the all-wheel-drive system.

There is a choice of two battery sizes, the first being a 79kWh battery, which, charged from a DC rapid charger, can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 26 minutes. The larger 86kWh battery can also be used with a DC rapid charger and takes the same amount of time to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge as the smaller battery option.

The extra power and all-wheel-drive system means that the towing capacity of the GTX has increased, too. The maximum towing capacity has now increased to 1,800 kg for the normal wheelbase and 1,600 kg for the long wheelbase.

On the inside, there is a black headliner and specific GTX-designed seats that are electrically adjustable and have a memory function – alongside red piping and a new diamond pattern for the upholstery.

The standard wheelbase ID Buzz GTX is a five or six-seater and the long wheelbase model comes as a five and six-seater, too – additionally, the long wheelbase will also be available with seven seats.

The ID.Buzz GTX will be available with either five, six or seven seat configurations.

Source: Volkswagen commercial vehicles UK

When it comes to boot space, the standard wheelbase ID Buzz GTX will have a luggage capacity of 1,121 litres, rising to 2,123 litres with the seats folded down.

The long wheelbase extends the boot space to 1,340 litres with the seats in place, but with the seats folded down that space increases to 2,469 litres – and even when all seven seats are in place, there is still a generous 306 litres of room.

Prices are yet to be announced for the GTX but expect a premium over the standard ID Buzz’s starting price of £58,000 when this hot model goes on sale later in the year.