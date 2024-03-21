The new Vision Neue Klasse X gives us a hint of what BMWs of the future will look like

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The new Vision Neue Klasse X gives us a hint of what BMWs of the future will look like

By Press Association
The Vision Neue Klasse X is an electric SAV that shows the world what BMWs of the future will look like.
BMW has revealed a new concept called the Vision Neue Klasse X, arriving as the firm’s latest electric SAV.

The Sports Activity Vehicle – or SAV – is a term coined by BMW in reference to its high-riding but sporty SUVs.

The new concept gives the world a hint of where BMW is going for its future models with the Vision Neue Klasse X focusing on aesthetics, sustainability, technology and philosophy as key directions for the brand’s next range of cars.

It comes with a new type of drive and chassis control which helps the Neue Klasse X to deliver a smooth ride at all times.

On the exterior, the Vision Neue Klasse X has the classic BMW front kidney grilles while the rear lights reach around the tailgate to give a horizontal look – they also have 3D printed elements which can be controlled from inside the cabin.

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG said: “The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X showcases the breadth of our future BMW model line-up.

‘The Neue Klasse reflects the variety of all the models that customers want today and in the future – from a sporty sedan, with all its derivatives to a modern SAV for the family.”

Inside, the concept has BMW panoramic vision, which is an advanced voice-control version of BMW’s personal assistant. It gives key information across the full width of the windscreen and it will be complemented in production models of the Neue Klasse by the enhanced BMW 3D head-up display.

BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology will come with an 800-volt system, improving charging speeds and electric range by 30 per cent. Vehicles can be charged to 186 miles in just 10 minutes.

The Vision Neue Klasse X is just a concept for now and there are no plans to put it into production.