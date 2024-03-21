The new Vision Neue Klasse X gives us a hint of what BMWs of the future will look like

BMW has revealed a new concept called the Vision Neue Klasse X, arriving as the firm’s latest electric SAV.

The Sports Activity Vehicle – or SAV – is a term coined by BMW in reference to its high-riding but sporty SUVs.

The new concept gives the world a hint of where BMW is going for its future models with the Vision Neue Klasse X focusing on aesthetics, sustainability, technology and philosophy as key directions for the brand’s next range of cars.

It comes with a new type of drive and chassis control which helps the Neue Klasse X to deliver a smooth ride at all times.

On the exterior, the Vision Neue Klasse X has the classic BMW front kidney grilles while the rear lights reach around the tailgate to give a horizontal look – they also have 3D printed elements which can be controlled from inside the cabin.

Meet the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X. 100% electric.Innovative electric drive for more efficiency and unmatched dynamic performance, with a new immersive user experience within. A new vision of the future of X. #BMW #NeueKlasse #THEVisionNeueKlasseX pic.twitter.com/cLwjQK3zVh — BMW (@BMW) March 21, 2024

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG said: “The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X showcases the breadth of our future BMW model line-up.

‘The Neue Klasse reflects the variety of all the models that customers want today and in the future – from a sporty sedan, with all its derivatives to a modern SAV for the family.”

Inside, the concept has BMW panoramic vision, which is an advanced voice-control version of BMW’s personal assistant. It gives key information across the full width of the windscreen and it will be complemented in production models of the Neue Klasse by the enhanced BMW 3D head-up display.

BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology will come with an 800-volt system, improving charging speeds and electric range by 30 per cent. Vehicles can be charged to 186 miles in just 10 minutes.

The Vision Neue Klasse X is just a concept for now and there are no plans to put it into production.