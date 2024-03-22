Seat to live on with new facelifts, a budget EV and battery assembly plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seat to live on with new facelifts, a budget EV and battery assembly plant

By Press Association
A facelifted Arona and Ibiza are set to be revealed later this year with big plans ahead for Seat.
The Seat brand is bouncing back thanks to several key developments announced at a recent conference.

Facelifted versions of the Ibiza and Arona will arrive later this year with full details being revealed soon.

The Leon is also set to receive an update with a larger infotainment system, matrix headlights and a new generation plug-in hybrid powertrain that will be capable of having an electric range of 62 miles all being added to the popular hatchback and estate.

The Leon hatchback and estate are very popular and good looking cars – a facelift with updated technology is due this year.

The Ateca SUV will also receive an update and have its life cycle extended, meaning it’ll be staying on the road for a number of years to come.

Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Seat and Cupra said: “Firstly, the Seat brand is here to stay. Secondly, we’re taking Cupra to the next level. And thirdly, we’re pursuing what we’ve always believed in. We put Spain on wheels more than 70 years ago – we will now put the country on electric wheels.”

Seat is also focusing on its EV uptake, with a €300 million (£257 million) investment into a battery plant being built in Martorell, Spain.

Within the next couple of months, the production assembly lines for the Ibiza and Arona will be moved to make way for a new line for electric cars.

The firm is also considering plans for a budget city EV, as Wayne Griffiths said, “For me, it remains a clear objective that we get an entry-model for Seat. I think Seat as a brand is in an ideal position to contribute to the group by attracting the youngest customers – our customers are on average 10 years younger than the market.

“We’ve always been the entry-gate into the Volkswagen group. So, for me it’s natural that in the future that there will be an entry-model electric car for Seat.”