New Mercedes G-Class gets electrification and fresh design tweaks

By Press Association
The new G-Class will come with mild-hybrid technology – with a full EV to follow.
Mercedes has revealed its updated G-Class for 2024 with mild-hybrid technology and improved exterior and interior design while an electric version is on the way.

The current version of the G-Class has been on sale since 2018 and this new model keeps its infamous design still fresh.

On the outside, there is a new radiator grille with four horizontal louvres, and redesigned front and back bumpers, while the reversing camera has been moved to the centre of the bumper with its own washer nozzle. There’s a choice of new paint colours and wheel designs, too.

The new G-Class has a ground clearance of up to 241mm, a fording depth of 70cm and can drive up slopes with angles of 35 degrees, ensuring it’s still as capable off-road as ever.

Inside, the new G-Class uses for the first time Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system incorporating a 12.3-inch display with touchscreen – a first time for the G-Class.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring systems are also included while passengers get USB-C ports, too.

There is also ambient lighting for the air vents, wireless smartphone charging and temperature-controlled cup holders.

In terms of engines, the line-up is now fully-electrified with an electric version due soon.

The G500 model will come with a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol with twin turbochargers and a 48V mild-hybrid system which will produce 442bhp and 560Nm of torque. The G450d, meanwhile, will have a six-cylinder diesel producing 362bhp and 750Nm of torque.

At the top of the range sits the G63, which gets an AMG-built 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine. It will produce 576bhp and provide torque figures of 850Nm with the added benefit of a 48-volt mild-hybrid on-board system.

Mercedes says that the AMG G63 will be able to go from 0-60mph in just 4.2 seconds and have a top speed of 136mph while an optional performance pack will shave off the 0-60mph time down to 4.1 seconds and increase its top speed to 149mph.

Prices are yet to be revealed for the updated G-Class for the UK market – the new model is set to go on sale later this year.