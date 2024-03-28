Lamborghini logo updated after more than two decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lamborghini logo updated after more than two decades

By Press Association
Lamborghini has revealed a new logo with its focus on sustainability and decarbonisation. (Credit: Lamborghini media)
Lamborghini has revealed a new logo with its focus on sustainability and decarbonisation. (Credit: Lamborghini media)

The famous Italian supercar maker, Lamborghini, has updated its logo after more than two decades.

Lamborghini’s new logo will be part of the brand’s new strategy which claims to reflect on ‘brave, unexpected and authentic’ values helping to push towards a more sustainable and decarbonised future.

The change is part of the company’s plan to focus on becoming a more environmentally conscious company while producing vehicles that remain sought-after.

The new logo still incorporates the famous Lamborghini bull, but the colours used in the outline, the bull itself and the company name have been toned down to a more subtle black and white.

The black and white colours are used to symbolise the identity of the brand, while the yellow and gold act as the accent colour.

All future Lamborghinis will use the new logo, while the bull for the first time will be individually used for the company’s social media platforms.

The lettering is now broader and unlike the old style logo, there is no more of a 3D-effect look to it with the font called Automobili – a bespoke Lamborghini typeface.

Lamborghini is one of several carmakers that have switched to a ‘flatter’ style of logo. Fellow Volkswagen Group member Audi adopted a new version of its famous ‘rings’ logo back in 2022, while Renault redesigned its badge a year prior to that. More recently in June 2023, JLR unveiled a redesigned logo as a reflection of its wider rebrand.