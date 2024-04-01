These Michelin Green Star restaurants are a must-visit for EV drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

These Michelin Green Star restaurants are a must-visit for EV drivers

By Press Association
Many Michelin Green-starred restaurants have good access to EV charging
The best Michelin Green Star restaurants for electric vehicle owners have been revealed in a recent survey.

Michelin’s Green Star was introduced in 2021 and highlights Michelin-starred restaurants for their eco-credentials and sustainability in their kitchens.

New research, conducted by Peugeot, has looked into how viable these restaurants are for electric vehicle owners, taking into account the number of charge points within one mile of the restaurants, the frequency of rapid chargers within five miles, and how accessible they are from the UK’s 15 major cities with the firm’s E-308 and its 257-mile range.

Peugeot e-308 Michelin
The Green Star looks at the most eco-friendly restaurants around

In first place was Apricity in Mayfair, London thanks to 650 charging points within one mile and 291 rapid chargers within five miles. The restaurant could also be reached from 12 out of the 15 major cities of the UK using a full range on the E-308.

In second place was St.Barts in the city of London with 239 charging points within one mile and 254 rapid chargers within five miles. The capital scores highly due its concentrated selection of electric vehicle chargers.

In third place was Silo in Hackney, Wick, and fourth was Petersham Nurseries cafe in Richmond-upon-Thames.

Peugeot e-308 Michelin
The E-308 has a 257-mile electric range

The highest restaurant outside the London area was Wilsons in Bristol which came fifth, with two charging points within one mile, though it had 20 rapid chargers within five miles of the premises.

However, the restaurants in ninth and tenth place on this list – Moor Hall in Aughton, Lancashire and Angela’s in Margate, Kent – still had fewer than ten chargers overall within five miles of the restaurants.