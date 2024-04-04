Theon Design reveals new lightweight Porsche 911 Targa creation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Theon Design reveals new lightweight Porsche 911 Targa creation

By Press Association
The Theon Targa has a body made entirely from carbon fibre
Car design firm Theon has revealed its latest creation – a bespoke Porsche 911 Targa known as the GBR003.

The GBR003 has an all-carbon body, six-speed manual gearbox and a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated air-cooled engine – producing 403bhp and 100bhp per litre.

The exterior colour is a one-off – called Pastel blue – with a contrasting liquorice leather interior while there are 18-inch Fuchs wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S tyres.

Theon GBR003
The Targa has been designed to offer ideal weight distribution

Step inside and the GBR003 Theon 911 has the touring seat option, which is designed for comfortable fast road driving, with sculpted rear bucket seats that take inspiration from Porsche’s 928 coupe – while the rear seats also incorporate subwoofers to enhance the audio experience.

To make sure that the GBR003 drives as good as it looks, the engineering team at Theon has made sure that the car gets bespoke carbon fibre strengthening tubs – which are bonded to the floor of the chassis while keeping weight to a minimum and improving rigidity.

The whole process to make this the perfect Porsche 911 (964) Targa is to take an ordinary Carrera 2 Targa as a base and then strip it to bare metal before doing a complete nut and bolt restoration.

Theon GBR003
The interior retains all of the Targa’s classic touches

Adam Hawley, Theon’s co-founder said: “With our first Targa commission, the whole Theon team has been determined to set new standards for an air-cooled open-top Porsche 911 driving experience.

“We’ve been totally focused on honouring and distilling the air-cooled recipe, forensically honing every element to create a rewarding, analogue classic 911 that combines the sensory richness of Targa motoring with razor-sharp handling and visceral modern performance.”

The GBR003 has been made with the greatest attention to detail, with a wiring loom that seamlessly hides beneath the bodywork saving over 20kg of weight while the air-conditioning compressors and electro-hydraulic power steering system pump are all relocated at the front for better front-to-rear weight distribution.

The Targa roof has been rebuilt to ensure it has the perfect fit against the strengthened carbon fibre shell and it’s finished in a mohair material, too..

Prices for the Theon design commissions start at £390,000 for coupes and £415,000 for Targas excluding costs for the donor cars, shipping and local taxes – each collaboration takes an estimated 18 months to build.