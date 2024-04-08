Prices and specifications revealed for the new Skoda Kodiaq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prices and specifications revealed for the new Skoda Kodiaq

By Press Association
The new Kodiaq will be available as a plug-in hybrid badged the Kodiaq iV. (Credit: Skoda UK)
The new Kodiaq will be available as a plug-in hybrid badged the Kodiaq iV. (Credit: Skoda UK)

Skoda has revealed prices and specifications for its new Kodiaq SUV.

The new second-generation Kodiaq offers more space, efficiency and technology, and from launch will be available in one of two trim levels – SE and SE L.

The entry-level SE model starts from £36,645 and comes with equipment such as 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, keyless entry and start, a 13-inch touchscreen and the option of either five or seven seats.

The top-of-the-line seven-seat-only SE L starts from £40,205 and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlamps, a powered tailgate and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function.

On the exterior, the new Kodiaq has a sloping roofline, a new front grille and LED headlamps. At the rear, there are new taillights that slope around into the tailgate as well as a redesigned rear bumper, too.

Inside the cabin of the Kodiaq, you’ll find matching trim on the seat upholstery, door panels and decor. In terms of onboard technology, things are centred around a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, a 13-inch infotainment screen and wireless charging for smartphones with a cooling function to help top-up devices as effectively as possible.

Space on the inside has increased, too. There is more room for passengers and an increase in boot space with five-seater models having 910 litres of capacity when the seats are up and 2,105 litres when folded down.

The seven-seater model has a boot capacity of 340 litres with the seats upright and 2,035 litres with them folded down.

The new Kodiaq will come with a choice of two petrol engines and two diesels. The entry-level 1.5-litre TSi e-Tec will come with mild-hybrid technology and produce 147bhp while a more powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol brings produces 201bhp and has four-wheel-drive as standard.

In terms of diesel, there is one 2.0-litre unit with a choice of two power outputs of either 147bhp or 190bhp.

Later down the line, there will be a plug-in hybrid model called the Kodiaq iV which will come with a 25.7kWh battery capacity and will be capable of an electric driving range of 62 miles.

Prices for the new Kodiaq start at £36,645 for the SE and rise to £46,225 for the SE L 2.0-litre diesel 190bhp four-wheel-drive model – prices for the plug-in hybrid are yet to be announced.

Order books open for the new Kodiaq on April 10 2024.