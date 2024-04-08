‘Hardest Geezer’ is not first man to run length of Africa, says running group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hardest Geezer’ is not first man to run length of Africa, says running group

By Press Association
Russ Cook crossed the finish line in Tunisia on Sunday (The Snapshot People Ltd/PA)
A Briton’s claim of being the first person to run the length of Africa has been thrown into doubt after it was contested by a running association.

Russ Cook, nicknamed the Hardest Geezer, celebrated crossing the finish line in Tunisia on Sunday after spending 352 days taking on the challenge which saw him cover more than 10,000 miles.

During the trek, Mr Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, took more than 19 million steps and passed through 16 countries while raising money for charity.

However, the 27-year-old’s claim has been challenged by the World Runners Association (WRA) – a group made up of seven athletes who have successfully circumnavigated the world on foot.

The WRA said one of its members, Jesper Kenn Olsen, from Denmark, was the first person to run the length of Africa, during his “world run” challenge which saw him run across several continents.

The association said Mr Olsen began his challenge on December 28 2008 in Taba, Egypt, before running 7,948 miles (12791km) to the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa – completing his journey in 2010.

“Mr Olsen ran through Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Swaziland and South Africa. He hereby fulfilled the criteria for a full-length run across Africa,” said WRA president Phil Essam.

“The WRA recognises Mr Jesper Kenn Olsen of Denmark as the first person to have run the full length of Africa.

“The World Runners Association therefore contests the claim made by British national Mr Russ Cook to be the first person to run the length of Africa.”

Russ Cook
Russ Cook completed his challenge on Sunday (Russ Cook/PA)

Mr Cook set off from South Africa’s most southerly point on April 22 2023, facing visa complications, health scares and an armed robbery, and believes he is the first person to run the full length of Africa.

He arrived in Ras Angela, Tunisia’s most northerly point, at about 4.40pm on Sunday and was greeted with shouts and cheers from those who had flown out to meet him.

Speaking at a press conference in Bizerte, Tunisia, on Monday morning he said he hopes the completion of his challenge will inspire others to take up sport.

“Honestly it’s totally bananas to me the amount of people who have been following and coming out to support,” he said.

“It would be awesome to get people moving more. I’m a big believer in sport in general doing wonders for people’s lives. It changed my lifestyle.

“I would love for more people to be inspired or motivated to go out running or taking on any kind of sport.

“Our whole goal is to use the power of running to try and empower young people who are going through hard times.”

Describing what motivated him during his almost year-long journey, Mr Cook said: “I think my deepest level of motivation for me is the legacy for my family, the Cook name, and when I have kids and what I want to pass on to them – that’s the deepest level of motivation for me when times are tough.

“I knew it was going to be hard, but I knew I was going into the unknown so I had no idea of how hard it was going to be. It’s safe to say it surpassed all expectations.”

Mr Cook said he went through about 30 pairs of trainers during his journey, which has raised more than £779,000 for charity.

Asked how he washed during the challenge, he jokily replied “Not very often”, before explaining there was a shower on the vehicle that accompanied him but he also used rivers, bucket baths, lakes and hotel showers when possible.