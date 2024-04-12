Pininfarina reveals Reversario hypercar in a bespoke commission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pininfarina reveals Reversario hypercar in a bespoke commission

By Press Association
The Reversario will be a one-off creation and is a special edition of the Battista hypercard. (Credit: Pininfarina Automobili)

Italian design house Pininfarina has revealed a bespoke hypercar designed for one lucky customer.

The Reversario is a special edition of Pininfarina’s Battista electric hypercar which was limited to only 150 units worldwide when it went on sale in 2022.

There have also been limited runs of the Battista with the Anniversario that was revealed in 2020 to celebrate the firm’s 90th birthday.

The Reversario will come with 1,874bhp and will do 0-60mph in just 1.79 seconds. (Credit: Pininfarina Automobili)

This new model is hand-built and features unique exterior colour schemes that represent Pininfarina’s heritage. Unlike the Anniversario which featured a white top half body and grey finish for the lower section, the Reverario does this the other way around with a grey body on top of a white lower half.

Underneath the skin, there are four electric motors with one driving each wheel – while an electronic stability control with a software differential allows the driver to tailor the power delivery and handling responses.

The Reversario comes with the same battery pack as the standard Battista – a 120kWh lithium-ion battery contained with strong and lightweight carbon fibre housing.

Performance figures are the same as the standard car with 1,874bhp, 2,300 Nm of torque, a 0-60mph time of just 1.79 seconds and 0-124mph in 4.75 seconds.

The battery pack is mounted centrally behind the seats to give the best centre of gravity.

Prices for the Reversario have not been revealed yet, but considering the standard Battista had a price tag of £2 million – expect this bespoke model to cost a lot more than that.