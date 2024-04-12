In Pictures: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at Aintree By Press Association April 12 2024, 11:42am April 12 2024, 11:42am Share In Pictures: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at Aintree Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4947433/in-pictures-racegoers-lead-style-stakes-for-ladies-day-at-aintree/ Copy Link Racegoers arrive on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA) Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday. On a breezy day in Liverpool, revellers began arriving early, dressed in summery frocks and high-heeled sandals. Many sported wide-brimmed hats or elegant fascinators. Fabric flowers adorned this racegoer’s headwear (Peter Byrne/PA) Bold colours were the order of the day for many visitors (Mike Egerton/PA) Racegoers enjoyed a sunny start to the day (Peter Byrne/PA) High heels and smart dresses were on view for Ladies Day (Peter Byrne/PA) Breezy conditions in Liverpool proved a challenge for some (Mike Egerton/PA) Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out with punters dressed up to the nines looking forward to a packed racecard. Ladies Day pulled in the crowds from early in the morning (Peter Byrne/PA) Racegoers made sure to put on the style for Ladies Day (Mike Egerton/PA) It was not only the women who were dressed in style for Ladies Day (Bradley Collyer/PA) Flowery outfits proved popular this year (Peter Byrne/PA) Racegoers Viv Jenner (left) and Rachel Oates on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival (Peter Byrne/PA) A racegoer makes their mark at Aintree Racecourse (Bradley Collyer/PA) A bright purple tie and diamante detail put a stylish twist on one outfit (Peter Byrne/PA) There was plenty of stylish headwear on show (Peter Byrne/PA) A large bow added to the style for this racegoer (Peter Byrne/PA) Racegoers ready to enjoy day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival (Bradley Collyer/PA)