In Pictures: Racegoers lead style stakes for Ladies Day at Aintree

By Press Association
Racegoers arrive on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Racegoers arrive on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival at Aintree on Friday.

On a breezy day in Liverpool, revellers began arriving early, dressed in summery frocks and high-heeled sandals.

Many sported wide-brimmed hats or elegant fascinators.

Fabric flowers adorned this racegoer’s headwear (Peter Byrne/PA)
Bold colours were the order of the day for many visitors (Mike Egerton/PA)
Racegoers enjoyed a sunny start to the day (Peter Byrne/PA)
High heels and smart dresses were on view for Ladies Day (Peter Byrne/PA)
Breezy conditions in Liverpool proved a challenge for some (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out with punters dressed up to the nines looking forward to a packed racecard.

Ladies Day pulled in the crowds from early in the morning (Peter Byrne/PA)
Racegoers made sure to put on the style for Ladies Day (Mike Egerton/PA)
It was not only the women who were dressed in style for Ladies Day (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Flowery outfits proved popular this year (Peter Byrne/PA)
Racegoers Viv Jenner (left) and Rachel Oates on day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival (Peter Byrne/PA)
A racegoer makes their mark at Aintree Racecourse (Bradley Collyer/PA)
A bright purple tie and diamante detail put a stylish twist on one outfit (Peter Byrne/PA)
There was plenty of stylish headwear on show (Peter Byrne/PA)
A large bow added to the style for this racegoer (Peter Byrne/PA)
Racegoers ready to enjoy day two of the 2024 Randox Grand National Festival (Bradley Collyer/PA)