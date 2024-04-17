Volkswagen’s ID.7 Tourer arrives priced from £52,240

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen’s ID.7 Tourer arrives priced from £52,240

By Press Association
The new ID.7 Tourer will be priced from £52,240. (Credit: Volkswagen press UK)
The new ID.7 Tourer will be priced from £52,240. (Credit: Volkswagen press UK)

Volkswagen’s practical new ID.7 Tourer will go on sale shortly with prices starting from £52,240.

Initially, the Tourer version of the ID.7 will be available in just one trim level – Pro Match.

The all-wheel-drive GTX and more powerful Pro S models will be available to order from early summer.

The all-wheel-drive GTX and higher powered Pro S model will go on sale in early summer. (Credit: Volkswagen press UK)

Available to order from April 18, the ID.7 Tourer will come with a 77kWh battery for both the standard Pro Match trim and sporty GTX all-wheel-drive model giving a claimed electric range of 374 miles.

The Tourer will produce the same power as the hatchback version with the electric motor producing 282bhp. Further performance figures have not been revealed for the Tourer model but the hatchback version of the ID.7 manages to do 0-60mph in 6.3 seconds.

The ID.7 Tourer Pro S will come with a larger 86kWh battery and has a claimed range of 425 miles.

The basic ID.7 Tourer Pro Match will come with LED headlights and taillights, roof rails, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and illuminated Volkswagen logos front and rear.

With five seats in place, the Tourer can provide up to 605 litres of luggage space, but fold the seats down and that increases to 1,714 litres.

The ID.7 Tourer will be priced from £52,240 for the Pro Match trim level with order books opening on April 18.