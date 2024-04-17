Volkswagen’s ID.7 Tourer arrives priced from £52,240

Volkswagen’s practical new ID.7 Tourer will go on sale shortly with prices starting from £52,240.

Initially, the Tourer version of the ID.7 will be available in just one trim level – Pro Match.

The all-wheel-drive GTX and more powerful Pro S models will be available to order from early summer.

Available to order from April 18, the ID.7 Tourer will come with a 77kWh battery for both the standard Pro Match trim and sporty GTX all-wheel-drive model giving a claimed electric range of 374 miles.

The Tourer will produce the same power as the hatchback version with the electric motor producing 282bhp. Further performance figures have not been revealed for the Tourer model but the hatchback version of the ID.7 manages to do 0-60mph in 6.3 seconds.

The ID.7 Tourer Pro S will come with a larger 86kWh battery and has a claimed range of 425 miles.

The basic ID.7 Tourer Pro Match will come with LED headlights and taillights, roof rails, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and illuminated Volkswagen logos front and rear.

With five seats in place, the Tourer can provide up to 605 litres of luggage space, but fold the seats down and that increases to 1,714 litres.

The ID.7 Tourer will be priced from £52,240 for the Pro Match trim level with order books opening on April 18.