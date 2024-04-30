Electric KGM Torres EVX SUV goes on sale in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric KGM Torres EVX SUV goes on sale in the UK

By Press Association
The KGM Torres EVX will be available in two different trim levels. (Credit KGM Media)
KGM Motors has announced that its new Torres EVX electric SUV is now available in UK showrooms.

The Torres went on sale in February 2024 in petrol form, but now KGM has expanded the range to include an electric version called EVX.

The EVX is powered by a 73.4KwH ‘blade’ battery pack sourced from Chinese carmaker BYD, allowing the EVX to cover a claimed 287 miles on a single charge.

The Torres EVX will come with 73.4kWh ‘blade’ battery pack. (Credit: KGM Media)

There will be two trim levels on offer, K30 and K40, with the former getting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, DAB radio and TomTom navigation as standard. The K40 adds a 3D 360-degree surround view monitoring system to aid parking.

Externally, the Torres EVX features horizontal LED daytime running lights, wheel arch mouldings and a floating C-Pillar design.

There is a new 12.3-inch digital interface. (Credit: KGM Media)

Inside, there is a dual 12.3-inch digital interface, and, like its petrol-powered counterpart, will offer plenty of space for luggage and passengers. Boot space comes to 839 litres with the seats up and 1,662 litres with them down.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM UK said: “Torres EVX is our new electric vehicle innovation. It builds on our advancements and proud SUV heritage by integrating cutting-edge technology, unparalleled safety features, and exceptional performance, representing a significant leap forward in mobility solutions.

The Torres EVX is available to order now with prices starting from £35,080 for the entry-level K30 and rising to £47,495 for the K40.