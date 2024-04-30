Electric KGM Torres EVX SUV goes on sale in the UK

KGM Motors has announced that its new Torres EVX electric SUV is now available in UK showrooms.

The Torres went on sale in February 2024 in petrol form, but now KGM has expanded the range to include an electric version called EVX.

The EVX is powered by a 73.4KwH ‘blade’ battery pack sourced from Chinese carmaker BYD, allowing the EVX to cover a claimed 287 miles on a single charge.

The Torres EVX will come with 73.4kWh ‘blade’ battery pack. (Credit: KGM Media)

There will be two trim levels on offer, K30 and K40, with the former getting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, DAB radio and TomTom navigation as standard. The K40 adds a 3D 360-degree surround view monitoring system to aid parking.

Externally, the Torres EVX features horizontal LED daytime running lights, wheel arch mouldings and a floating C-Pillar design.

There is a new 12.3-inch digital interface. (Credit: KGM Media)

Inside, there is a dual 12.3-inch digital interface, and, like its petrol-powered counterpart, will offer plenty of space for luggage and passengers. Boot space comes to 839 litres with the seats up and 1,662 litres with them down.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM UK said: “Torres EVX is our new electric vehicle innovation. It builds on our advancements and proud SUV heritage by integrating cutting-edge technology, unparalleled safety features, and exceptional performance, representing a significant leap forward in mobility solutions.

The Torres EVX is available to order now with prices starting from £35,080 for the entry-level K30 and rising to £47,495 for the K40.