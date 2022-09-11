Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory

By Ross Hempseed
September 11 2022, 5.31pm Updated: September 11 2022, 6.18pm
Farmers and their families from around Banchory got together lined their tractors in a field as the Queen's coffin passed by. Picture supplied by Rodney Blackhall.

Farmers and their families in Deeside lined their tractors near Banchory in a guard of honour as the Queen’s coffin passed.

Thousands lined the streets of cities, towns and villages along the 175-mile journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

As the coffin – draped in the Scottish standard – passed near Banchory, 40 farm vehicles lined up on fields on either side of the road.

Tractors and one combine harvester were stationed with over 100 people, including farmers and their families paying their respects to the Queen in this unique way.

The Queen was a big supporter of agriculture and was the patron of several farming organisations, including the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland.

Rodney Blackhall, who organised the tribute, wanted to show the respects of the Deeside farming community, in an area that was much-loved by the Queen.

He said: “The Queen had given tremendous dedication to the people and the country, and so we wanted to show our respects with a guard of honour.

“The Royal Family have been big supporters of agriculture and especially the Queen who was the patron of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society until 2010 when Princess Anne took over.

‘We should get together and bring our tractors’

“I was thinking how could we, as farmers, get together and show our respect for the Queen, and since agriculture was always an interest to the Royal Family, I thought we should get together and bring our tractors along too.”

And not only farmers and their families were there, as Mr Blackhall spread the word about plans to set up in a neighbour’s field to watch the cortege pass by.

He said it was easy to convince people to come out and by word of mouth, many of the residents from in and around Banchory also arrived with their families.

Organiser Rodney Blackhall thought it was the right thing to do to pay tribute to the Queen in this way. Picture supplied by Rodney Blackhall.

Mr Blackhall said it was a “very poignant moment” as the coffin passed the line of tractors at around 11.15am, with a silence descending on the gathering.

He said as people watched on there was a “sense of people coming together” to honour a very special person.

While the arrangements were last minute, Mr Blackhall says it was very telling how many people came to see the cortege and how much they admired a life well lived.

