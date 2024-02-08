Permanent and temporary staff recruitment fell in January, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Permanent and temporary staff recruitment fell in January, report finds

By Press Association
Royal Bank of Scotland found permanent staff placements and temporary jobs fell steeply in January (PA)
Recruitment activity in Scotland fell at the start of 2024, according to a report.

A Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) study found permanent staff placements and temporary jobs fell steeply in January, marking the first decline in temporary posts in three months.

The bank said lower business activity and “ongoing uncertainty around the outlook” appear to have discouraged businesses from hiring staff and made workers more hesitant about finding new roles.

In terms of pay, subdued demand conditions contributed to the softest rise in starting salaries in almost three years, with temporary staff wage inflation quickening.

This was linked to the cost-of-living crisis and reports of skills shortages.

The bank said Scottish recruitment agencies reported a second consecutive monthly decline in permanent placements in January.

Permanent staff appointments also fell across the whole of the UK, at a stronger rate than in Scotland.

There was a deterioration in permanent candidate availability in January throughout Scotland.

In contrast, an 11th successive monthly expansion in permanent staff supply was seen at the UK level in January, although the rate of growth slowed, RBS said.

The rate of growth did soften to a four-month low, however.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at RBS, said: “The health of the Scottish labour market weakened at the start of the year, with recruitment agencies revealing notable declines for both permanent placements and temp billings.

Shaking hands
RBS reported muted hiring activity in January (Alamy/PA)

“The subdued economic climate, high costs and uncertainty over the year ahead all contributed to muted hiring activity at businesses.

“Starting salary inflation also moderated again in January, with pay awarded to permanent new joiners rising at the weakest pace in nearly three years.

“The downturn in hiring activity in Scotland reflected the trends seen across the UK as a whole, with many employers pausing recruitment decisions until the economic environment improves and market confidence revives.”

The report found that while candidate shortages fuelled higher starting salaries in Scotland, the rate of inflation moderated again during January.

The rate of pay growth was the weakest in nearly three years and slower than the historical average.

The rate of salary inflation at the UK level also moderated in January, but remained quicker than that seen in Scotland.

All monitored job sectors recorded a fall in permanent vacancies in January, other than the nursing, medical and care sectors.

Executive and professional roles led the decline, RBS said.