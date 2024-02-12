Woman, 78, dies after being struck by car in Montrose

An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a car in Angus.

The collision, involving a Mercedes Benz A class car, happened in a parking area near to Teviot Place in Montrose, at about 4.35pm on Thursday February 8.

A 78-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where she died three days later, on Sunday February 11.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Sergeant William Strachan of the Tayside Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman involved in the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3045 of February 9.”