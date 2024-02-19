Man charged over fatal crash

A motorist has been charged after a cyclist died following a collision with a van in June last year.

The collision happened on the A806 Initiative Road in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on the morning of June 9.

The cyclist, a 50-year-old man, died following the crash.

The 63-year-old van driver has now been charged in connection with the incident.

Police said that a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a later date.