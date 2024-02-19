Man charged over fatal crash By Press Association February 19 2024, 8:53am February 19 2024, 8:53am Share Man charged over fatal crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4898764/man-charged-over-fatal-crash/ Copy Link Police said that a man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA) A motorist has been charged after a cyclist died following a collision with a van in June last year. The collision happened on the A806 Initiative Road in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on the morning of June 9. The cyclist, a 50-year-old man, died following the crash. The 63-year-old van driver has now been charged in connection with the incident. Police said that a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a later date.