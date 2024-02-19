Teenager to be reported to prosecutor after dog attacks collie

A teenage girl will be reported to prosecutors after a large bulldog-type dog attacked a collie in East Kilbride.

Police shot dead the “dangerously out of control” dog following the attack on Sunday.

Three people sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police said that an 18-year-old woman will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with alleged offences relating to the Dangerous Dog Act.

Officers were called to a report of a large bulldog-type dog attacking a collie dog on Mannering in the town at around 10.25am.

Local officers attended and attempted to restrain the dog. Armed officers then went to the scene and the dog was shot dead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the breed of dog and there will be a continued police presence in the area while inquiries continue.

“As with any firearm discharge, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).”