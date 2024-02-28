Homeworking resulted in travel habits changing, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homeworking resulted in travel habits changing, figures show

By Press Association
The survey found 61% of people had travelled the day before they were questioned in 2022 (PA)
Travel dropped between 2019 and 2022 due to a surge in working from home, statistics show.

Data from the Scottish Household Survey on journeys and travel methods was used in Transport Scotland’s Transport and Travel in Scotland report, comparing pre-pandemic with post-pandemic habits.

The survey found that in 2022, 61% of people had travelled the day before their survey interview – the lowest figure recorded since the current version of the survey was introduced in 2012.

The average number of journeys made the day before the survey interview dropped from 1.9 in 2019, when the figure was 74%, to 1.5 in 2022.

However when people did travel, the survey found the journeys made were similar to previous years and were predominantly for shopping or commuting.

Electric car use also increased in 2022 compared to prior to the pandemic, the results show.

The report said the versions of the survey from 2020 and 2021 were not comparable with other years due to methodological changes necessitated by the pandemic.

The survey found the share of journeys made by each transport mode in 2022 was broadly similar to 2019, with 55% by driving a car or van, up slightly from 53% in 2019.

Walking was the next most popular mode of transport in 2022 at 23% of journeys, followed by 11% as car passenger, 6% by bus, 2% by cycling, and 2% by rail.

Shopping was the most frequent reason for travel in 2022, involving 23% of journeys, followed by commuting at 21%.

Some 31% of employed people reported they worked from home in 2022, compared to 16% in 2019.

The proportion of people who commuted five days a week dropped from 62% in 2019 to 38% in 2022.

The survey also recorded a drop in satisfaction with public transport post-pandemic.

The proportion of all survey respondents stating they were very or fairly satisfied with public transport in 2022 was 58%, a 10 percentage point drop from 2019.

Satisfaction with public transport was higher amongst those who had used bus or train in the past month, with 67% of users reporting they were satisfied in 2022 – a drop in satisfaction from 76% in 2019.

Electric vehicle usage was found to have increased, with 4.1% of driving licence holders reported owning an electric vehicle in 2022, compared to 1.6% in 2019 and 0.3% in 2016.

Costs surrounding electric vehicles were increasingly cited as a reason for not considering buying one.

The proportion of respondents giving the cost of vehicle purchase as a reason not to consider buying increased from 36% in 2019 to 52% in 2022, and the proportion highlighting running costs as a reason not to buy increased from 7% to 13%.