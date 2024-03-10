Man dies three days after A9 crash

A man has died three days after he was involved in a crash in the Highlands.

Roy Bannerman, 60, from Evanton, Highlands, died after his blue Skoda Octavia was in a crash with a Toyota Hilux pick-up on the A9 near Lynwilg, Aviemore, at about 1.45pm on Tuesday.

Mr Bannerman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries and died on Friday, March 8.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving the Toyota, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and has since been discharged.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, Roads Policing Unit, Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Bannerman who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

“We will continue to offer them support as our investigations progress.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. We would ask that anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the incident to please get in touch.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, may be vital to our investigation.”