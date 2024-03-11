Bus driver charged after bridge crash rips roof off vehicle

The driver of an off-duty bus has been charged after a crash in West Lothian which ripped the roof off the vehicle.

The 59-year-old driver hit a railway bridge on the B7010, otherwise known as Shotts Road, near Fauldhouse rail station at about 5.55am on Monday.

No injuries were reported and the road has since reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.55am on Monday, March 11, officers received a report of a bus crashing into a bridge on the B7010, Fauldhouse.

“There were no reported injuries.

“Arrangements were made for the bus to be recovered and the road is open.

“A 59-year-old man has been charged and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesperson for West Lothian Council said staff attended the low bridge to assist with the clean-up operation.

They said Network Rail is assessing the bridge for structural damage but they believe trains are operating as normal.

A spokesperson for Lothian Buses, which operates the affected vehicle, said: “We can confirm that one of our Lothian Country vehicles was involved in an incident earlier this morning and we are fully assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.”

Network Rail was contacted for comment.