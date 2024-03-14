Residents evacuated from 4am flat fire in Edinburgh By Press Association March 14 2024, 7:09am March 14 2024, 7:09am Share Residents evacuated from 4am flat fire in Edinburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4921322/residents-evacuated-from-4am-flat-fire-in-edinburgh/ Copy Link Firefighters are tackling the blaze (Jane Barlow/PA) Residents have been evacuated after a fire broke out at flats in Edinburgh in the early hours of the morning. Around 45 firefighters are tackling the blaze in Breadalbane Street. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent nine pumps and a height appliance to the scene when the alarm was raised at 4.10am on Thursday. The fire service said the building has been evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.