SelectaDNA tagging spray use extended by police to tackle anti-social behaviour

A DNA tagging spray which can help police tackle motorcycle and bike crime is being rolled out in north-east Scotland.

Officers can aim the handheld SelectaDNA spray at the bikes, clothing and skin of any riders and passengers suspected of anti-social and illegal behaviour.

It marks them with a uniquely-coded but invisible DNA that can provide forensic evidence to link them to a specific crime.

The solution does not wash off surfaces, so can help forensically link suspects to an incident even after time has gone by if they manage to get away.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “The use of this tagging spray is another tool officers will have at their disposal to help detect illegal and anti-social activity associated with motorcycle and bike crime.

“We know that this issue has been a concern for communities and we’ve had a number of local projects ongoing in a bid to help tackle this over recent months and years.

“Other areas of the country have seen great results in reductions of crime using SelectaDNA, which was first introduced in Edinburgh in 2018.

“We hope this will be reflected in our communities as we continue to work hard to bring perpetrators to justice.

“I’d ask the public to continue to work with us to help in apprehending those taking part in anti-social behaviour and hold them to account throughout our area.”

The spray is deployed as a very fine mist which does not cause any harm or damage to skin, clothing or property.

It is already used in other areas of the country and was extended to officers in north-east division from Monday March 18.