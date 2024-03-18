Mother accused of murdering son says he was oxygen-starved during birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother accused of murdering son says he was oxygen-starved during birth

By Press Association
Dwelaniyah Robinson, three, whose mother Christina denies his murder (Durham Police/PA)
Dwelaniyah Robinson, three, whose mother Christina denies his murder (Durham Police/PA)

A mother accused of murdering her three-year-old son has told a jury he was starved of oxygen during his birth.

Christina Robinson, 30, is on trial for murdering her son, Dwelaniyah, at the family home in Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, Durham, in November 2022.

She denies losing her temper and violently shaking the boy on the day he collapsed, never to recover, as well as a series of child cruelty offences said to have happened in the weeks before he died.

The jury at Newcastle Crown Court has been told they can consider an alternative manslaughter charge, plus four child cruelty charges, all of which she denies.

The prosecution said she deliberately burned him by immersing him in hot water; that she used slaps, or the back of her hand, hit him with a bamboo cane, spoons and other implements; that she failed to get him medical treatment; and that she abandoned him by leaving him alone at home.

Robinson gave additional evidence from the witness box on Monday, having parted company with her legal team of barristers and a solicitor last week.

On the day he died, Robinson told the emergency services that her son collapsed while eating.

Christina Robinson court case
Robinson is accused of causing a fatal head injury to her three-year-old son Dwelaniyah by violently shaking him at the family home in Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor (Handout/PA)

She told jurors about “complications Dwelaniyah had at birth”.

The defendant said: “He did get stuck on the way out, which I did need assistance for, and he was starved of oxygen for a while.

“His eye was bulged and blood-shot.

“I’m not saying that this could have led to what had happened but because no checks were done, we don’t know if there was any damage.”

She said her son bumped into things and banged his head and that he had appointments with eye specialists.

“We cannot say either way what effect it could have had over time, whether he was higher risk of having something happen,” she said.

Mr Justice Garnham, setting out the legal directions to the jury, told them they must not allow themselves to be influenced by the “strong emotions” the case will cause.

He said: “You must not judge this case on the basis of feelings or sympathy or any emotional reaction you may have.”

Robinson, who is originally from Tamworth, Staffordshire, is a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelites religion, and told the jury that prior to his death, she hit him with a bamboo garden cane as a “correction” for playing with his food.