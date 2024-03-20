RAF captain receives award for wartime service more than 75 years late

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF captain receives award for wartime service more than 75 years late

By Press Association
John Cruickshank receives his overdue Air Efficiency Award from retired group captain Bob Kemp of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force Foundation (Bob Kemp/PA)
A 103-year-old RAF captain has been awarded a medal for giving “so much in the service” of the country during the Second World War.

John Cruickshank was given the Air Efficiency Award – which recognised volunteers who served in the RAF’s reserve contingents during the war – at his home in Aberdeen earlier this week,

Due to an oversight which was discovered last month, Mr Cruickshank did not receive his award at the time.

Mr Cruickshank previously received the UK’s highest award for gallantry, the Victoria Cross.

The pilot was presented with the VC after sinking a U-boat despite sustaining 72 separate injuries. He is the last living recipient of a VC awarded during the war.

John Cruickshank’s received the Air Efficiency Award (Bob Kemp/PA)

He was the captain of a Catalina flying boat with 210 Squadron, flying submarine hunting missions from RAF Sulom Voe, Shetland.

On July 17 1944 on a patrol north into the Norwegian Sea to protect the British Home Fleet as it returned from an attack on the German battleship Tirpitz, Mr Cruickshank and his crew spotted a German Type U-boat on the surface.

He dropped depth charges, sinking the U-boat, while four of his crew were injured and his navigator killed by German anti-aircraft fire.

Two of his 72 injuries were life threatening but he managed to get the aircraft and his surviving crew members home and land safely.

Late last year, retired group captain Bob Kemp, of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force Foundation, noticed that the Air Efficiency Award was not on Mr Cruickshank’s medal rack, and began researching to check if he was eligible.

He sent his findings to the Medals Office which, after an appeal, confirmed Mr Cruickshank should have received the award over 75 years ago.

There were only two such medals left in stock, one of which he has now received.

Presenting the award, Mr Kemp, said: “It is always a pleasure to meet John in Aberdeen, and I was delighted to be able to present him with his long overdue medal.

“John Cruickshank’s many honours and awards clearly distinguish him as one of the thousands of RAF reservists who have given so much in the service of this country.

“The RAF has a proud tradition of maritime patrol that they continue from Scotland to this day – a tradition exemplified by John Cruickshank and his generation.”