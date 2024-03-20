William visits Welsh Guardsmen amid privacy concerns over Kate’s medical data

The Prince of Wales visited soldiers in their barracks as an investigation continued into an alleged attempt to access his wife’s private medical records.

William was pictured looking relaxed as he privately met Guardsmen from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards based at Combermere Barracks in Windsor.

He carried out the visit, a short distance from his home in the grounds of Windsor Castle, in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

William with soldiers from the Welsh Guards (Welsh Guards/Ministry of Defence/PA)

Meanwhile, the UK’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), is looking into the alleged royal data breach at the private hospital where Kate had abdominal surgery and is in the process of assessing the information.

According to The Mirror, an investigation was launched at the Clinic, where Kate spent 13 nights in January, after at least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient there.

Kensington Palace said about the prince’s visit to the barracks: “The prince has been Colonel since 2023 and this visit allowed him to see the current facilities and plans for their improvements, and spend time connecting with soldiers, medics, and physical training instructors.

William is Colonel of the Welsh Guards a post he has held since 2023 (Welsh Guards/Ministry of Defence/PA)

“His Royal Highness also learnt more about the physical and mental rehabilitation programmes the Welsh Guards are carrying out and the positive impact this is having on soldiers.”