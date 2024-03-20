Net Zero Secretary challenged over delayed update to climate change plan

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan has refused to say if the delayed update to Scotland’s climate change plan will be published before November this year – despite being told by experts that it should be brought forward “urgently”.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) had insisted the updated plan – which was due to be published late in 2023 – should be brought forward as soon possible, saying without it Scotland had “no comprehensive delivery strategy for meeting future emissions targets”.

The independent advisory body made the plea as it latest report concluded it was now “beyond credible” that Scotland’s target to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030 would be met.

Challenging Ms McAllan on this at Holyrood, Conservative MSP Maurice Golden insisted: “The Scottish Government is to blame for this.”

The Tory added: “The CCC has warned the decision to delay the next climate change plan leaves a significant period without sufficient action or policies to reach the 2030 target.

“That’s a problem the Scottish Government has inflicted upon itself and Scotland.”

He urged Ms McAllan to “commit to introducing a climate change plan before the mandatory deadline of November this year” as he asked the Net Zero Secretary if the 2030 target had now been “abandoned” by ministers.

Ms McAllan told him the Scottish Government was “considering all options” in the wake of the report.

With Holyrood having passed the legally binding 2030 target, she added that new legislation was now being considered.

But she said she would not commit to introducing an updated climate change plan before the deadline of November this year.

“I won’t commit to doing that,” the Net Zero Secretary said, as she insisted she was “extremely proud of the progress Scotland has made” in response to climate change.

She stated: “Scotland is already half way to net zero, we continue to decarbonise faster than the UK average.

“We remain fully committed to meeting our target of net zero emissions by 2045 and in next year’s budget alone we are committing £4.7 billion to support our climate change goals.”

However Edward Mountain, the convener of Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee, said he was “disappointed” the Cabinet Secretary would not promise to bring forward an updated climate plan sooner.

Mr Mountain told MSPs: “I’m disappointed to be standing up today to talk about failed targets for 2030.

“But I am almost more disappointed that the Cabinet Secretary has not committed to bringing forward the climate change plan before the deadline of November this year.”

He said this should be “presented at the first possible opportunity” to allow all committees at Holyrood to fully scrutinise it.