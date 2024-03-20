Net Zero Secretary challenged over delayed update to climate change plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Net Zero Secretary challenged over delayed update to climate change plan

By Press Association
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan has refused to say if the delayed update to Scotland’s climate change plan will be published before November this year (Michal Wachucik/PA)
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan has refused to say if the delayed update to Scotland’s climate change plan will be published before November this year – despite being told by experts that it should be brought forward “urgently”.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) had insisted the updated plan – which was due to be published late in 2023 – should be brought forward as soon possible, saying without it Scotland had “no comprehensive delivery strategy for meeting future emissions targets”.

The independent advisory body made the plea as it latest report concluded it was now “beyond credible” that Scotland’s target to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030 would be met.

Challenging Ms McAllan on this at Holyrood, Conservative MSP Maurice Golden insisted: “The Scottish Government is to blame for this.”

The Tory added: “The CCC has warned the decision to delay the next climate change plan leaves a significant period without sufficient action or policies to reach the 2030 target.

“That’s a problem the Scottish Government has inflicted upon itself and Scotland.”

He urged Ms McAllan to “commit to introducing a climate change plan before the mandatory deadline of November this year” as he asked the Net Zero Secretary if the 2030 target had now been “abandoned” by ministers.

Ms McAllan told him the Scottish Government was “considering all options” in the wake of the report.

With Holyrood having passed the legally binding 2030 target, she added that new legislation was now being considered.

But she said she would not commit to introducing an updated climate change plan before the deadline of November this year.

“I won’t commit to doing that,” the Net Zero Secretary said, as she insisted she was “extremely proud of the progress Scotland has made” in response to climate change.

She stated: “Scotland is already half way to net zero, we continue to decarbonise faster than the UK average.

“We remain fully committed to meeting our target of net zero emissions by 2045 and in next year’s budget alone we are committing £4.7 billion to support our climate change goals.”

However Edward Mountain, the convener of Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee, said he was “disappointed” the Cabinet Secretary would not promise to bring forward an updated climate plan sooner.

Mr Mountain told MSPs: “I’m disappointed to be standing up today to talk about failed targets for 2030.

“But I am almost more disappointed that the Cabinet Secretary has not committed to bringing forward the climate change plan before the deadline of November this year.”

He said this should be “presented at the first possible opportunity” to allow all committees at Holyrood to fully scrutinise it.