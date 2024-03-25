Dog owners warned of consequences as attacks on livestock increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Dog owners warned of consequences as attacks on livestock increase

By Press Association
Dog owners have been warned to take care around livestock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dog owners have been warned to take care around livestock (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dog owners have been warned to take care walking their animals in the countryside after incidents of attacks or worrying of livestock rose 20% last year.

There were 350 such incidents in 2023, up from 290 the previous year, according to figures obtained by Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) from Police Scotland.

SLE urged people to be careful around livestock and said it is crucial to minimise the risk of dog attacks when the lambing and calving season is underway.

Police warned there are stiff penalties for those who do not keep their dog under control around farmed animals, as they could face a fine of up to £40,000 or 12 months behind bars.

Simon Ovenden, Policy Adviser (Access and Visitor Management) at Scottish Land & Estates, said: “The increase in attacks on livestock by dogs is a disturbing occurrence at a time when there have been increased awareness campaigns on this issue and penalties to deal with such incidents have never been tougher.

“A small proportion of this increase may be reflected by more incident reporting, but the statistics again clearly demonstrate that far too many people are behaving irresponsibly by failing to control their dogs and allowing them to attack or worry farmed animals, including camelids such as alpacas, and also game birds.

“Visitors, including dog owners and walkers, continue to be very much welcomed by communities and businesses in rural Scotland as spring gets underway.

“This has, however, proven to be the period when the risk of livestock worrying and attacks is at its greatest and there can be no complacency on the part of dog owners as to the risks posed in our countryside.”

Alpacas
Alpacas are also covered by the legislation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He warned dog owners and walkers not to take a dog, even if on a lead, into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young animals as even mildly aggressive behaviour from a dog, such as pulling at its lead or barking, can severely stress a pregnant sheep and cause it to miscarry or die.

SLE said this is the third lambing period since the tougher legislation for livestock attacks under the new Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 came into full force.

The rural business organisation is one of the partners in a 2024 campaign with Police Scotland to promote the key message: “Your Dog – Your Responsibility”.

Inspector Jordan Low of Police Scotland said: “As we approach the Easter break, we want people to enjoy the countryside but to do so in a safe and responsible manner.

“Livestock worrying and attacks can result in injury, miscarriage and even death. The damage and distress caused not just to the animals, but to the farming business as well, is considerable.

“It is also a crime. It is the dog owner’s responsibility to ensure their dog is on a lead and under control when livestock is present. Failure to do so can result in a £40,000 fine or a 12-month prison sentence.

“We have several tools at our disposal to investigate instances of livestock worrying and attacks and we will utilise these to investigate instances of irresponsible dog ownership around livestock.

“Police Scotland through Sparc (Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime) is committed to working with its partners to increase public awareness of the legislation to protect livestock from dog attacks and irresponsible dog owners will be prosecuted.”