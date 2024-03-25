Yousaf: I’ve set boundaries between work and family during first year in office

Humza Yousaf has spoken about how he has learned to set boundaries between work and family time during his first year as First Minister, saying it is important for mental health.

Mr Yousaf said the role continued to be a great honour as he prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of starting the job.

Wednesday will be one year since he won the SNP leadership contest and Friday will be a year since he was officially sworn in as First Minister at the Court of Session.

The First Minister spoke to journalists at a visit to Edinburgh Community Performing Arts’ re-connect, a project which supports those aged 65 and over with conditions including dementia and Parkinson’s.

He took part in a “chair dance” session as participants gathered in a dance studio in South Gyle.

Ahead of the anniversaries later this week, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “It continues to be the greatest honour of my life, being the First Minister of the country that I’ve been born and raised in, the country I love the country and the country I’m raising my children in.”

He said his Government had achieved “a lot” on reducing poverty and increasing foreign investment, but recognised “there’s still a lot more to do to deliver for the people of Scotland”.

Earlier this month, Mr Yousaf announced his wife Nadia El-Nakla is due to give birth in July.

Humza Yousaf took part in chair dancing during a visit to a community project in Edinburgh (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The couple already have two children – their daughter Amal is four and Mr Yousaf is stepfather to 14-year-old Maya.

Asked what advice he would give himself a year ago, he said: “Make sure you also set your boundaries.”

Politicians across the UK are increasingly recognising that mental health is “really important”, he said.

The First Minister added: “Sometimes, as politicians, we can end up sacrificing time with our families and that’s not a good place to be.

“So, certainly, I’ve managed to adjust over the course of the year in order to give my family a little bit more time.

“I think that’s really important to make sure you’re a balanced all-round individual.”