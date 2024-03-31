Survey launched to help make historic Scots estate more accessible to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Survey launched to help make historic Scots estate more accessible to public

By Press Association
An unexecuted design for a new house to replace the old House of Alloa, dated 1730 (National Records of Scotland/PA)
An unexecuted design for a new house to replace the old House of Alloa, dated 1730 (National Records of Scotland/PA)

A specialist team has started the first survey of an estate conceived by an Earl which combined industrial innovation with ornamental design.

Researchers launched the survey on Mar Estate, Clackmannanshire, in the hope that it will make the site more publicly accessible and support moves to secure formal recognition and protection of key features.

John Erskine, the sixth Earl of Mar (1675-1732), made the estate one of Scotland’s earliest industrial improvement schemes, supplying fresh water to the new town of Alloa and the destructive effects of frequent flooding and drought.

It also provided energy for mills and breweries, powered a large wheel for draining coal mines and created a series of sluices on the foreshore of the Forth estuary to deepen Alloa’s harbour.

Work started on the scheme in 1701 and was almost complete when Mar was exiled for backing the failed Jacobite Rising of 1715.

By the middle of the 18th century, the scheme had succeeded in turning Alloa into an industrial powerhouse.

The new survey will focus on the northern part of Mar’s original plan and will include the Gartmorn hydraulic scheme – with its weir, aqueduct and reservoir and dam.

Mar’s idea for the dam and aqueduct was inspired by schemes the eminent landscapist Alexander Edward had seen in France and reported on to Mar.

The scheme was executed by the celebrated English engineer George Sorocold who, before his arrival in Alloa, had built the London Waterworks.

The survey also covers two circular plantations – Octagon Wood and Cowpark Wood.

These were also designed in the fashionable French style, and the team hopes to find out more about who planted them and when.

Section of the wing of offices at Alloa, showing the water wheel (National Records of Scotland/PA)

Octagon Wood was severely damaged during Storm Arwen in 2021.

It remains open to public access but this is difficult owing to windblown trees.

The plan is to replant the woodland with native trees to encourage regeneration and wildlife.

It is hoped survey team members will undertake a second phase examining the southern section of Mar’s plan towards the Firth of Forth, which was modelled on the parks at Versailles.

The project brings together specialists whose skills include historical research, aerial photography, land surveying and digital mapping.

Researchers say the survey outcomes are essential for informed decision-making about how to regenerate the surviving woodland and hydraulic scheme.

They also hope the project will encourage new uses for the site and pave the way for improved leisure and study facilities.

Margaret Stewart, lecturer in Architectural History at Edinburgh College of Art, says: “The Mar estate is a landscape of international significance but, inexplicably, no integrated survey of it has ever been undertaken by any official body in Scotland.

“It is one of the finest formal gardens and most sophisticated industrial landscapes ever created – there is still a huge amount of information to be recovered from detailed mapping and land surveying.”