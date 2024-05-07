Number of Police Scotland officers drops to lowest level since 2008

The number of police officers in Scotland has dropped again to its lowest level in more than 15 years, with almost 260 officers having left the force in the last year alone.

Police Scotland had 16,356 full time equivalent (FTE) officers at the end of March this year – the lowest since the end of September 2008, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

The latest statistics showed the number of FTE officers had fallen by 259 from the same time the previous year – the equivalent of at least one officer leaving the force every working day for the past 12 months.

Earlier this year, David Kennedy, the general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, warned any further drops in officer numbers could see an increase in organised crime activity.

“The bottom line is the intelligence on organised crime groups and terrorism comes from the communities,” he told 1919 Magazine.

“If you don’t have community police officers out there patrolling and picking up on that intelligence, then they’re missing out on so much.”

Concerns have also been raised over the practicalities of police officers investigating incidents recorded under the newly introduced Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act.

It emerged earlier this year 7,152 complaints were made online in the week of its introduction on April 1, although only 240 were escalated and recorded as hate crimes.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay described the latest officer number figures as “alarming” and said his party is committed to boosting staff levels.

He said: “This latest alarming drop highlights how Police Scotland’s ability to tackle crime is being undermined by the SNP Government.

“Police Scotland had been forced to stop investigating certain crimes, while dealing with a deluge of complaints caused by the SNP’s hate crime law.

“Yet ministers expect falling numbers of officers to do more with less which is unfair and unsustainable. Our party is committed to putting 1,000 more officers on Scotland’s streets.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Government have been approached for comment.