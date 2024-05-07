Number of Police Scotland officers drops to lowest level since 2008

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of Police Scotland officers drops to lowest level since 2008

By Press Association
The number of full-time police officers has fallen (PA)
The number of police officers in Scotland has dropped again to its lowest level in more than 15 years, with almost 260 officers having left the force in the last year alone.

Police Scotland had 16,356 full time equivalent (FTE) officers at the end of March this year – the lowest since the end of September 2008, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

The latest statistics showed the number of FTE officers had fallen by 259 from the same time the previous year – the equivalent of at least one officer leaving the force every working day for the past 12 months.

Earlier this year, David Kennedy, the general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, warned any further drops in officer numbers could see an increase in organised crime activity.

“The bottom line is the intelligence on organised crime groups and terrorism comes from the communities,” he told 1919 Magazine.

“If you don’t have community police officers out there patrolling and picking up on that intelligence, then they’re missing out on so much.”

Concerns have also been raised over the practicalities of police officers investigating incidents recorded under the newly introduced Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act.

It emerged earlier this year 7,152 complaints were made online in the week of its introduction on April 1, although only 240 were escalated and recorded as hate crimes.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay described the latest officer number figures as “alarming” and said his party is committed to boosting staff levels.

He said: “This latest alarming drop highlights how Police Scotland’s ability to tackle crime is being undermined by the SNP Government.

“Police Scotland had been forced to stop investigating certain crimes, while dealing with a deluge of complaints caused by the SNP’s hate crime law.

“Yet ministers expect falling numbers of officers to do more with less which is unfair and unsustainable. Our party is committed to putting 1,000 more officers on Scotland’s streets.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Government have been approached for comment.