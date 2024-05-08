Man, 23, arrested after death of 27-year-old male in Port Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 23, arrested after death of 27-year-old male in Port Glasgow

By Press Association
Stock image of police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Stock image of police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 23-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man.

Police were called to reports of a seriously injured man on Saturday at around 9.05pm on Brookfield Road, Port Glasgow.

27-year-old Jack Trainner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland say a man, 23, has now been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie of Police Scotland’s major investigation teams, previously said: “Our thoughts remain with Jack’s family.

“This is a very difficult time for them and I want to reassure them and the wider community that our murder inquiry is progressing and we are following a number of lines of investigation.

“Inquiries so far indicate that this was a targeted attack.”

Detectives are continuing to carry out house-to-house inquiries and view a large amount of CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Mr McCreadie said: “Police were called around 9.05pm and I am continuing to urge anyone who may have seen anything in the area of Brookfield Road between 6pm and 11pm on Saturday April 27 or who has any private CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us.

“Even the slightest bit of information could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3680 of Saturday April 27.