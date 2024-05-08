Trio charged after heroin worth almost £200,000 seized

Two women and a man have been arrested after police found heroin worth a six-figure sum.

Officers searched a flat in Magdalene Way, Edinburgh, on Tuesday night and recovered an estimated £199,000 worth of the class-A drug.

Two women, aged 19 and 42, and a 20-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and later released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.