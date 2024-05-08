Trio charged after heroin worth almost £200,000 seized By Press Association May 8 2024, 4:12pm May 8 2024, 4:12pm Share Trio charged after heroin worth almost £200,000 seized Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4973979/trio-charged-after-heroin-worth-almost-200000-seized/ Copy Link The drugs were found when police searched a property in Edinburgh on Tuesday (PA) Two women and a man have been arrested after police found heroin worth a six-figure sum. Officers searched a flat in Magdalene Way, Edinburgh, on Tuesday night and recovered an estimated £199,000 worth of the class-A drug. Two women, aged 19 and 42, and a 20-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and later released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. Police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.