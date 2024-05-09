Driver dies after two-car crash

A 40-year-old man has died after a crash involving two cars in Aberdeenshire.

The man was driving a white Citroen DS3 which was involved in a crash with a blue Seat Leon on the A947, south of Newmachar, at around 8am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but he later died.

The driver of the Seat sustained a minor injury and was taken to the same hospital.

The road was closed while police investigated the crash.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died, as well as all those involved in this incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist.

“In particular, if you have dashcam that could help with our investigation then please get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 0650 of Thursday May 9.”