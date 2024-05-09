Pedestrian dies after collision with lorry in Callander

An elderly pedestrian has died after a collision with an HGV, prompting a police appeal.

The 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Callander, Stirling, at around 11am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the incident on Main Street, at the junction of Bridge Street, and passers-by stopped to help.

The driver of the HGV, a 49-year-old man, was not injured.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened at around 5.20pm.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“I am keen for drivers who have dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the pedestrian involved prior to the collision happening to contact us.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who stopped and provided assistance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1136 of 9 May, 2024.