Jon Bon Jovi: I didn’t know whether I’d come through the darkness

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken about experiencing depression, saying he did not believe he would “come through it”.

The rocker, 58, told The Big Issue magazine that he “hit” a “dark period a couple of times throughout my career”.

“When you’re in the middle of it, you don’t believe anyone who tells you you’re gonna come through it,” he said.

“But when you do, the scars are there and you can look at them and justify them and look back on that darkness from the light.

The Big Issue magazine cover (Big Issue/PA)

“And then you can say, ‘OK, I got through it. And in essence, I have to admit, it was worth it.

“I wish it was all pretty, but maybe if it was all pretty, I wouldn’t have gotten this wisdom or this deep appreciation for who and what I am today.”

The US rocker paid tribute to his parents for allowing him to pursue his dream at a young age.

“The first talent show my parents came to see me play, I was so terrible they wanted to crawl under their seats with embarrassment,” he said.

“But they saw my passion and my commitment… They were always supportive of me, which in retrospect, was incredible.

“I could get home at one or two in the morning, and have to still be in school by eight o’clock.

“They just said, ‘Show up on time for school, you know that is your responsibility, but pursue your dream’.”

