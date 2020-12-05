Sophie Turner shares previously unseen photo from her pregnancy

Sophie Turner has shared previously unseen photos from her wedding to Joe Jonas and her pregnancy.

The Game of Thrones star, 24, shared a slideshow of throwback images, including a shot taken before she welcomed daughter Willa in July.

The British actress can be seen wearing pyjamas and a cropped top as she shows off her bare baby bump and snaps a selfie in front of a bathroom mirror.

Jonas can be seen standing beside her resting his head on her shoulder.

Turner also included a picture from the couple’s surprise Las Vegas wedding in which they are photographed with a bright blue cake covered in colourful bubbles and surrounded by cupcakes, with the name Jonas emblazoned on top.

She captioned the post: “Felt like we needed some content on this page … enjoy these throwbacks.”

Turner and Jonas have been dating since 2016 and they got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 at a ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards.

The ceremony was livestreamed by DJ Diplo and Turner later admitted she wished it had been kept private.

The couple later had a second ceremony in the south of France.

The actress is best known for portraying Sansa Stark on HBO’s sprawling fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

Jonas forms the chart-topping group the Jonas Brothers with his siblings, Kevin and Nick.