James Corden pledges to stop binge eating as he announces new role

James Corden has committed to losing weight and breaking his cycle of binge eating at Christmas after partnering with WW.

The TV presenter and actor, 42, said he was “sick and tired” of promising himself he would go on a diet in January before quickly going back on his plans.

Corden has previously spoken about his struggles with his fluctuating weight and earlier this year revealed he wears body-shaping underwear under his suits while hosting his US chat show, The Late Late Show.

Corden said he hopes to encourage others to improve their health by documenting his own story.

He is joining WW – formerly known as Weight Watchers – for its new myWW-plus plan which focuses on four areas – food, activity, mindset and sleep.

In a video explaining his decision, Corden said: “I have realised that every year for the past decade, probably even 15 years, on January 1 I have told myself and anyone who would listen that this is it, this is the year I am going on a diet.

“I am going to lose a load of weight, I am fed up with the way I look, I am fed up with being unhealthy and this is the year I am doing it.

“And because of that I have, over Christmas, eaten everything that is in the fridge because in my head in January I am starting this diet and it will be a success. And as you can see, it hasn’t.”

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey (Ian West/PA)

Corden, who has three children with wife Julia Carey, said the cycle had “started to get me down”.

He added: “I have spent a lot of time just accepting that this is my body and that’s it. But I really am sick and tired of just doing the same thing every year and so I contacted the people at WW and said, ‘Look, can you help me with this? Why does this keep not working for me?’”

A WW coach and the WW app will aid Corden as he attempts to lose weight.

He and WW are giving away 100,000 digital memberships to those who have endured financial hardship over the last year.

I am so excited to welcome @JKCorden to the WW Family as our newest WW Global Partner! We are beyond fortunate to have him as our global partner as he shares his poignant perspective during a time when it’s more important than ever to prioritize our health.https://t.co/bL3Xf4R2yg pic.twitter.com/NvCunfplkt — Mindy Grossman (@mindygrossman) January 1, 2021

Mindy Grossman, WW chief executive and president, said: “James has the distinct ability to inspire people through his vulnerability, his humility and through his humour.

“We are beyond fortunate to have him as our global partner as he shares his poignant perspective during a time when it’s more important than ever to prioritise our health.”

WW rebranded from Weight Watchers in 2018, removing Weight from its name and moving its focus to wellness and health.