Kate Hudson addresses estrangement from father Bill

Kate Hudson has discussed her estrangement from her father, the musician Bill Hudson, and said it is “a 41-year-old issue”.

The Almost Famous star was raised by her mother Goldie Hawn and Hawn’s long-time partner Kurt Russell.

Hudson, 41, who hosts a podcast with her actor brother Oliver Hudson, recently said in an episode that she would like to reconnect with her estranged father’s other children.

She told US breakfast show Sunday Today with Willie Geist: “I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common.

“I think it’s important for people to talk about that.

“Sometimes [we] need a little bit of talk and humour to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds that have affected us and our families.”

Asked if it has been an issue that has gnawed at her for a long time, she said: “It’s a 41-year-old issue. I have a great family, I have a beautiful mother, I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad.

“People sometimes need to hear that they’re not alone in that.”

Hawn and Hudson were married from 1976 to 1982 and, following their divorce, the actor went on to have three other children.

The How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actress has three children – two-year-old daughter Rani with musician Danny Fujikawa, 33, along with sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, nine, from previous relationships.