The Biebers show their love for each other in steamy Anyone music video

Justin Bieber shows his love for wife Hailey in the steamy new music video for the track Anyone.

The pop superstar shows off his heavily tattooed torso in the video, which includes black-and-white footage from the couple’s travels.

Bieber, 26, cuddles Canadian model Hailey, 24, and they share a kiss while embracing in bed and are later seen frolicking in a pool.

Bieber shared the video on social media, writing “You” in the caption alongside three heart emojis.

It is the second music video to accompany Anyone.

Earlier this month Bieber – this time with his tattoos covered up – played a champion boxer opposite Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch in a film directed by Colin Tilley.

Last week Bieber was in a reflective mood.

He shared a lengthy post on Instagram marking seven years since he was arrested in Miami on suspicion of driving under the influence, describing it as “not my finest hour”.

Bieber, who is devoutly religious, said: “My encouragement to you is to ‘Let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’, let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART.”