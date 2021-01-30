Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway to star in drama about WeWork

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway will star in an Apple TV+ drama about the office space start-up WeWork.

WeCrashed is based on the popular podcast of the same name and explores the rise and fall of the company.

Leto will play WeWork founder Adam Neumann while Hathaway is set to portray his wife and co-founder Rebekah Neumann.

Anne Hathaway will star in drama about the rise and fall of WeWork (Ian West/PA)

According to Apple, the series will “follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable start-ups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible”.

Leto, 49, and Hathaway, 38, are both Oscar winners.

Leto won the best supporting actor Academy Award for 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club while Hathaway’s best supporting actress gong came for the 2012 adaptation of Les Miserables.

Both stars will also serve as executive producers on WeCrashed.

WeWork was founded in 2010 and aimed to disrupt the office leasing business.

It hit the headlines in 2019 after its planned initial public offering collapsed amid reports of mismanagement.