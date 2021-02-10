Shortlist revealed for £30,000 Rathbones Folio Prize

Sara Baume and Amina Cain are among the shortlisted authors for this year’s £30,000 Rathbones Folio Prize.

The prize is open to all genres across fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

Baume has been shortlisted for her book Handiwork, which explores her creative process, while Cain’s novel Indelicacy about a cleaner at an art gallery is also in the running.

(Rathbones Folio Prize/PA)

Elaine Feeney’s As You Were, Poor by Caleb Femi and Rachel Long’s My Darling From The Lions are also shortlisted.

In The Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado, Doireann Ni Ghriofa’s A Ghost In The Throat and The Mermaid Of Black Conch by Monique Roffey complete the list.

British and Irish writers make up six of the eight slots on this year’s list.

The Rathbones Folio Prize was established in 2013 as an English language book prize open to writers from around the world.

The winner of the prize will be revealed on March 24 and poet Roger Robinson is the head judge.

Mexican author Valeria Luiselli won the award last year for her novel Lost Children Archive.