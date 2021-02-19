Who is ‘disso queen’ lawyer Laura Wasser?

Laura Wasser earned the title of Hollywood’s “disso queen” after becoming the go-to divorce lawyer for the rich and famous.

Her high-profile clients include Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, Dr Dre, Maria Shriver and Christina Aguilera, among others.

According to news reports, Kardashian has retained Wasser’s services for her divorce from Kanye West.

Angelina Jolie has been among her clients (Ian West/PA)

The Los Angeles-based lawyer has been a member of the California Bar since 1994 and earned her degree from the Loyola Law School.

Her father is also a renowned family lawyer. Dennis Wasser gave his daughter the middle name Allison, reputedly so her initials would spell “LAW”.

There was speculation she was the inspiration for Laura Dern’s Oscar-winning portrayal of a ruthless divorce lawyer in 2019’s Marriage Story.

Wasser represented director Noah Baumbach’s ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh in their 2013 divorce.

Laura Dern with her Oscar for Marriage Story (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Speaking about the possibility of having inspired the character of Nora Fanshaw, Wasser told Vulture: “Maybe. I mean… maybe. I don’t know.

“It’s very hard to see oneself that way, but because of the amount of people that have called and texted me about it, I can’t completely ignore that that may be the case.”

Baumbach used Wasser’s offices to film parts of the acclaimed movie.

As well as her work in the courtroom, Wasser hosts the podcasts Divorce Sucks and All’s Fair. She wrote the book What To Expect When Getting Divorced.

A mother of two young sons, she resides in Malibu, California.