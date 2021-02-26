Justin Bieber announces release of his upcoming album Justice

Justin Bieber has announced he is to release a new album titled Justice.

It will be the 26-year-old singer’s sixth studio album.

Justice – which features singles Holy, Lonely and Anyone – will be released next month.

Bieber said: “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing – and justice – for humanity.

“In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone.

“Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.”

He added: “Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone.

“Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another.

(Yui Mok/PA)

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united.

“This is me doing a small part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

The album includes songs featuring artists Chance The Rapper and Benny Blanco.

Bieber shared a photo of what appeared to be the cover of the album on Instagram.

It shows the singer crouching in a tunnel as he rests his head on his hand.

Justice will be released on March 19.

Bieber will headline the Kids’ Choice Awards next month.