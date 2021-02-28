British talent strongly represented at a Golden Globes like no other

British talent will be strongly represented at the Golden Globes as a Hollywood awards season like no other kicks into gear.

The usual glitz and glamour of the high-spirited ceremony will be in short supply as organisers confirmed there will be no red carpet, one of many concessions to the pandemic.

Rather than a small army of A-listers packed into the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the 2021 Golden Globes will be a largely virtual affair and nominees will appear from home.

Sir Anthony Hopkins is enjoying a late-career flourish and is nominated for a Golden Globe (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting for a fourth time, but in another break with previous years they will be doing so from separate coasts.

Fey will be live from Rockefeller Centre in New York while Poehler will present from the ceremony’s usual Beverly Hills home.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the body which oversees the Globes, said it will be inviting a limited number of front line and essential workers to the show.

While much about the ceremony will be different, the Golden Globes will still be honouring the best in TV and film.

On the big screen, best drama film nominees are The Father, Mank, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

While the musical/comedy nominees are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Hamilton, Palm Springs, Music and The Prom.

The Golden Globes are going virtual due to the pandemic (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

British nominees include Riz Ahmed for Sound Of Metal, Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father and Gary Oldman for Mank. All three are up for best drama actor.

The drama actress category includes Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan and Vanessa Kirby, recognised for her part in Pieces Of A Woman.

In the supporting categories, Sacha Baron Cohen is up for The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah and Olivia Colman for The Father.

Emerald Fennell is up for best director, one of three female filmmakers in the category, a Golden Globes first.

There is further British representation in the small screen nominations.

The Crown stars Colman, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter are all being considered for awards.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards take place from 1am UK time Monday.