Who is nominated for the Golden Globes 2021?

There is a strong showing for British talent among the nominations at the 2021 Golden Globes, with lavish royal drama The Crown garnering a string of nods.
Here are the nominees in the main categories:
– Best television series – musical or comedy
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Emily In Paris
Ted Lasso
– Best television series – drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
– Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
– Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy
Lily Collins (Emily In Paris)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
– Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
– Best performance by an actress in a television series – drama
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
– Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television
Bryan Cranston (Your Honour)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
– Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television
Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
– Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
– Best director – motion picture
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
David Fincher (Mank)
Regina King (One Night In Miami)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
– Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
James Corden (The Prom)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
– Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
– Best actor in a motion picture – drama
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
– Best actress in a motion picture – drama
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
– Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
Leslie Odom, Jr (One Night In Miami)
– Best motion picture – drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
– Best motion picture – musical or comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
