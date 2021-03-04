Janet Jackson documentary in the works with ‘no subject off limits’

A Janet Jackson documentary is in the works, with producers promising unprecedented access and “no subject off limits”.

JANET is a two-night, four-hour programme celebrating the 40th anniversary of the influential pop star’s self-titled debut album, which she released as a 16-year-old in 1982.

US network A&E described the documentary as being “an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story” and said it would air early next year.

Janet Jackson’s life and career will be the subject of a new documentary (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jackson, 54, will discuss her wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl during a performance with Justin Timberlake, a controversy that dogged her for years.

She will explore the death of brother Michael in 2009 and discuss becoming a mother later in life, A&E said.

Producers Workerbee are said to have been filming JANET – the documentary’s working title – for three years and the Nasty singer has granted access to archival footage and never-before-seen home videos.

A&E also promised star-studded interviews.

The network said: “Janet has enjoyed immense success but also seen incredible tragedy. She has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.

“With no stone left unturned, JANET lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera.”

The documentary features the death of family patriarch Joseph in 2018, producers said.

A&E added Jackson, who has sold more than 100 million records, will also discuss her romantic relationships.

Jackson will serve as executive producer on the documentary alongside Randy Jackson.