Beyonce responds to Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview

Beyonce is the latest celebrity to share a message of support for the Duchess of Sussex following her incendiary interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan told the chat show host she had been suicidal while in the royal family and claimed she received no help after telling staff about her suffering.

She and Harry also made explosive allegations of racist comments about their one-year-old son, Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex embraced Beyonce when they met at the European Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King in 2019 (Niklas Halle’n/PA)

Buckingham Palace has since issued a statement and said the issues raised were concerning and would be addressed privately.

As the fallout from the bombshell interview continues, Beyonce, one of the world’s biggest celebrities, shared her public backing of Meghan.

Alongside a picture of the pair meeting in London at the 2019 European premiere of The Lion King, Beyonce wrote: “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

The message was posted on the pop titan’s website on Wednesday.

At The Lion King premiere, Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z were warmly greeted by Meghan and Harry.

The Sussexes shared a warm meeting with the Carters in 2019 (Niklas Halle’n/PA)

The duchess, 39, and Beyonce, also 39, shared a hug. Meghan held the singer’s hand affectionately and Beyonce told her: “We love you guys.”

The couples appeared to chat about their children, with Jay-Z telling Harry, who at the time was a new father to Archie, to “always find some time for yourself”.

Beyonce and music mogul Jay-Z, 51, have three children together.

It was at The Lion King premiere where Harry was filmed highlighting his wife’s availability to do voiceover work to the then-boss of Disney.

Harry was filmed chatting to Robert Iger and told him: “You do know she does voiceovers?”

Iger replied: “I did not know that,” and the duke went on to say: “You seem surprised. She’s really interested.”

Meghan went on to narrate the Disney documentary Elephant.

Other stars to share support for Meghan include Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Piers Morgan said on Good Morning Britain he did not believe Meghan and ITV has since announced his departure from the show.