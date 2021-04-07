Netflix teases latest true crime documentary Sons Of Sam

Netflix has teased its latest true crime documentary series The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness.

Over four episodes, the series will challenge the official account of a notorious spree of murders in 1970s New York.

David Berkowitz was arrested in August 1977 after killing six people and wounding seven others in murders which left New Yorkers in terror.

When David Berkowitz was arrested in 1977, New York City breathed easy now that the monster behind the Son of Sam killings was behind bars. But one man has spent decades trying to prove that Berkowitz didn't act alone. The Sons of Sam premieres May 5 pic.twitter.com/IssMzccmY8 — Netflix (@netflix) April 7, 2021

Berkowitz had eluded a huge police manhunt and taunted investigators with letters signed Son Of Sam.

He later confessed to the killings, which took place over 12 months from July 1976.

However, it has long been claimed Berkowitz, now 67, did not act alone and Netflix’s documentary series will raise doubts about the official narrative.

It will feature journalist Maury Terry, who has spent decades attempting to prove Berkowitz was part of a larger conspiracy.

The trailer teases archive footage, conversations with those closest to the investigations and the words of Terry.

The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is directed by Joshua Zeman.

It is due to arrive on the streaming platform on May 5.